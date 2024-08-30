Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,290

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,491 ($19.66) to GBX 1,290 ($17.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Victrex Price Performance

VCT opened at GBX 1,026 ($13.53) on Wednesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 970 ($12.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,577 ($20.80). The firm has a market cap of £892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,931.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.32.

Insider Activity

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,670 ($47,039.43). In other news, insider Ros Rivaz acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,229.72). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.68) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($47,039.43). Insiders acquired 13,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

