Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 870,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,158,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $887.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer purchased 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

