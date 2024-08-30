VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 61,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 42,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21. The stock has a market cap of C$11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

