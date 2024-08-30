Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.19. 113,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 52,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 224.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 180,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.