Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue $0.31 Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 120,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.