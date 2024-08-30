Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

NIE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.67. 48,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,145. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

