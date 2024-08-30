Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

NYSE:V traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $275.15. 1,890,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,576. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $503.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

