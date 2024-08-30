Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Visa by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:V traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $275.15. 1,890,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,576. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $503.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
