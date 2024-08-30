Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the July 31st total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Vivos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.79. 6,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 7.74. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $48.79.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.40 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

