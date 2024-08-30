Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €87.14 ($96.82) and last traded at €86.48 ($96.09). Approximately 43,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.10 ($95.67).

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.43.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.