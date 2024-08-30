Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €87.14 ($96.82) and last traded at €86.48 ($96.09). Approximately 43,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.10 ($95.67).
Wacker Chemie Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.43.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.