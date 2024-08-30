Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.27. 1,535,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 17,365,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Get Walmart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $615.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $829,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 25,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $54,275,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.