Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.44

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

Want Want China Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Want Want China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

