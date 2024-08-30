Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $2,487,377.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 2,969,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,617. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.82. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

