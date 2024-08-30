Warner Music Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 18,018 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,193% compared to the average daily volume of 1,394 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 411,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

