WAX Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. WAX has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,240,458,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,489,171,929 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,319,973.6854086 with 3,449,922,824.6703453 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02996694 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,071,153.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

