WAX (WAXP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.74 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $105.72 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,240,608,817 coins and its circulating supply is 3,489,097,739 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

