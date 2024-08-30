Wells Fargo & Company Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $62.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.52.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $62.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

