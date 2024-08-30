Wells Fargo & Company Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $140.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.06.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.72. 6,817,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,608. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

