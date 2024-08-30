Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin Sells 5,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00.
Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE WDO traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$13.26. 36,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
