Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin Sells 5,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00.

Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE WDO traded down C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$13.26. 36,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Wesdome Gold Mines

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.