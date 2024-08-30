Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 265,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 539,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,093. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

