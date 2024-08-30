Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,230,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.