WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 3.3 %

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.28.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,575,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,335,913.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 821,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,900 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,630,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

