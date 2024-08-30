Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Up 110.0% in August

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
NASDAQ WVVIP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
