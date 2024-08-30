Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.21.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ:WTW opened at $291.86 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $201.03 and a 52 week high of $292.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.
