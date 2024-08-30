WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Gap Down to $67.86

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.86, but opened at $66.37. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $66.37, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

