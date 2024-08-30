Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Position Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,148. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 143.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WIX

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.