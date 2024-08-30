Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.91. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 375,587 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.