XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Down 19.9 %

XChange TEC.INC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,942. XChange TEC.INC has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $16.28.

Get XChange TEC.INC alerts:

About XChange TEC.INC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.