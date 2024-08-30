YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 8.4%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 536,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,137,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

YPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

