Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11,541.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of YUM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.92. 1,882,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,333. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

