Zevin Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 162,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $164.54. The company had a trading volume of 635,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,678. The firm has a market cap of $395.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

