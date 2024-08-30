Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,488 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of HubSpot worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -188.69 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.51 and a 200 day moving average of $579.45. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

