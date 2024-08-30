Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 20,854 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,042,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Allstate stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.74. The stock had a trading volume of 366,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.57 and a fifty-two week high of $188.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

