Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 23,888 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,800,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NYSE:BN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 484,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,585. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

