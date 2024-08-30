Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,670 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $18,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.16. 2,694,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,229. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

