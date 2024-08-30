Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $51,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $51,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $48,291,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,828 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,862,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.