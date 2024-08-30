Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 31,840 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $91.85. 1,458,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.