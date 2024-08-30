Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. 679,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,331. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

