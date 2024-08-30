Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.72.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 642,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,868 shares of company stock worth $65,415,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

