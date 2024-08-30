Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trimble by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Trimble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. 177,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,960. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

