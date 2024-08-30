Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,046.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.97. The stock had a trading volume of 257,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.85.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

