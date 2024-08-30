Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.01 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $203.76. 191,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day moving average of $217.59. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

