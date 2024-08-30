Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hess were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hess by 34.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,714,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Hess by 774.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $130.35 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

