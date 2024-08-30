Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 9,520,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,752,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

