Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,019 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Incyte worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 490,680 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 343,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

