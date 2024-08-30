Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.29. 110,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

