Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 436,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,573. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

