Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in APA were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after buying an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,047. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

