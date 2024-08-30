Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,967 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.11. 136,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

