Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,355 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

GLPI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 343,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $51.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.