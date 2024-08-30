Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 126,606 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,714,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.26. 1,538,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,012. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $198.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.13.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

